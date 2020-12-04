Venomous snake trapped after it was found in child's bedroom

Australian snake catchers were called to a home in Queensland after an eastern brown snake went on the loose in a child’s bedroom.

Footage posted by Snake Catchers Ipswich & Logan shows what appears to be a baby snake slithering around pieces of furniture, including a stroller and children’s shoes.

According to the Billabong Sanctuary, the eastern brown snake found in Australia is the second most venomous land snake in the world. They are said to be active during the day and terrestrial.

Typically, the sanctuary reports, the snake will avoid confronting a larger animal or a person. Instead, it would try to fly.

They are typically found throughout the eastern half of Australia, except in Tasmania.

There is no word on how this specific eastern brown snake made its way into the Queensland home.