Veteran Lakeland officer beats brain cancer three times

For more than 20 years, Sgt. Chad Mumbauer has served his community as a member of the Lakeland Police Department and loved every minute of it.

"Growing up here, watching it thrive the way it is. It's a good hometown to live in. People take care of each other," said Mumbauer.

He decided to join the force after his time in the Marines.

"Actually, it was my dad's idea. He said I looked good in uniform and I’d help a lot of people so he pointed me in that direction," shared Mumbauer.

The SWAT supervisor wants to be approachable. He even has his own trading card to hand out to kids.

"When I was growing up in the 80s, everyone collected cards. Each of us in uniform are first responders, we're human trying to do a good job, trying to really make the world a better place," explained Mumbauer.

But his world was turned upside down in 2011 when doctors discovered a malignant brain tumor.

"Little bit scared. Little bit concerned. I didn't know how to quite take it," said Mumbauer.

The tumor was removed but the cancer wasn't over. It came back in 2015 and chemotherapy treatments followed.

"When I got through that, that was one of the goals that I wanted to set to climb Mount St. Helens. To have a picture taken up there then I could encourage other people to say stay active just because you have this and you feel bad now keep plugging keep moving forward," added Mumbauer.

He had to find his strength once again after a third brain cancer diagnosis last year. This time he opted for surgery.

"Basically did the entire surgery awake. It was very difficult that's what mental preparation and planning is all about but I was prepared for it," shared Mumbauer.

His work family wanted to show support so they created shirts to sell with proceeds going towards his expenses.

"I was flabbergasted when the department did this, means a whole lot," said Mumbauer.

His daughter is now working for Lakeland police, too.

"I'm very pleased because being a female she's charging the way and basically leading by influence, going to do great things," added Mumbauer.

He's thankful for life and grateful to serve.

"If I can encourage anyone each day to find someone to help look around whether it's as simple as opening a door something very simple but do something nice for someone instead of taking away from society give something back," shared Mumbauer.

Sergeant Mumbauer said his scans have come back clean so far and he's hoping to have his cancer battle behind him.