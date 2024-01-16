Veteran writes book series that educates students about Black history

article

A veteran who was once a dedicated marine has found himself on a new mission, to educate children about Black history.

Matthew Hale, gets excited when he talks about the Black history curriculum that he has created.

"I don't think people realize a lot of the things that we have done to enhance this country," he said.

The comprehensive 12 book series is aptly named "We're Going To Learn Today." This series not only emphasizes the importance of continuous learning but also serves as a powerful tool to educate students about Black history.

"Black history is American history," said Hale. "There is no difference from the two, even though for some reason we try to separate them."

His work not only addresses the limited focus on a few iconic figures during Black History Month but aims to integrate Black history into the broader narrative of American history. Through research and dedication, Hale showcases 225 different individuals and 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in his series, highlighting the diverse contributions to various fields.

"The books are for everybody to be honest, it's not just for, the Black community. In order for us as individuals to grow, we need to understand the history of everybody," Hale explained.

Hale, got a master's degree in computer engineering and worked for the DOD for over 20 years, and recently just retired from SoCal at MacDill Air Force Base. He used what he learned to teach about the contribution that Black people have made in the military.

By providing this platform, Hale hopes to offer inspiration and role models for the younger generation, emphasizing that success comes in various fields beyond sports and music.

"When you can show that there is a lot of people that not only had the skill set, they were doing great things in these different areas. It gives you not only hope, but it gives you inspiration that you can do those things as well," Hale shared.

Hale hopes to one day get his books in schools. For more information about the book series, click here.