Veterans seek crisis counseling as violence unfolds in Afghanistan

The violence in Afghanistan is putting on spotlight on veteran's mental health. Some crisis centers across the country are already reporting an influx in calls from veterans and their families in need of help.

20 years of hard work and sacrifice seemingly wiped out in days has some veterans here at home in crisis.

"They are feeling angry, isolated, demoralized," Alia Schenck, a casework manager with The Independence Fund, said.

Schenck is a veteran and case manager with The Independence Fund, which is a national non-profit the serves wounded veterans and their families. Within the last few days, their crisis hotline has been flooded with calls from military troop leaders, veterans and their spouses who are all watching the violence unfold in Afghanistan.

"There is a need here that needs to be addressed and it's truly saddening and tragic to see people impacted," Schenck said.

Meanwhile, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is working to meet that need.

"We are preparing our staff for an increase in call volume. We are expecting call volumes to rise from veterans and family members across the state," Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO & President Clara Reynolds said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is doing the same.

"We continue to inform Veterans of the number of resources we have available for those who may be having trouble dealing with this weekend’s events. Our vet centers stand ready to assist our Veterans, especially our Post-9/11 and Afghanistan war Veterans, during this time seek the counseling services or resources they may require," a VA spokesperson wrote in a statement emailed to FOX 13 late Monday.

For veterans struggling who may be feeling a complicated mix of emotions know the honor isn't lost.

"What's so important is to remember that mission and that mission was to keep the United States safe after 9/11 and they did that. Those veterans and their families who served right alongside them should feel incredibly proud for the work that they did," Reynolds said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can reach the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. It's free and you can remain anonymous.