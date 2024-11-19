Veterans and students worked together to create new art structure at Harvest Hope Park in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A new art structure at Harvest Hope Park that honors veterans was a collaboration between two generations.

Bob Terri was drafted into the army in 1967.

"I'm better for serving," said the 80-year-old.

Years later, his memories of serving his country teach us something about pride, history, and the future.

Pictured: Bob Terri

Terri stood and saluted as kids led the Pledge of Allegiance at Harvest Hope Park in Tampa. A small crowd was gathered to see the finished version of a unique piece of public art. It was created by veterans and kids together.

Terri has a wish: "To have young people understand who we are or, at least, try to understand who we are."

Moments later a black cloth was pulled down, revealing a metal structure supporting many ceramic tiles adorned with images and drawings. The veterans and kids drew, photographed, transferred to ceramic tile, and even helped weld the tall structure together.

"It's a structure that has a lot of meaning to it, a lot of heart, a lot of grit and the history of many of our soldiers," shared LaTiecea Hailey-Brown of University Area CDC.

She said it teaches facts like the different branches of the military. Some kids came already knowing them.

"But sometimes they just don’t," said Latiecea. "Until they put two and two together."

Then, they learned from Terri that serving your country, while it means sacrifice, can also mean hope for a better country.

"You don't see it in so many places and not in communities like ours," explained Latiecea. "And I think our organization has decided to do something a little bit different."

Each image on the art structure has a QR code. You can use your phone to see background information on the art and the artist. Vivian Fisk, Prodigy Cultural Arts Instructor, whose dad was a veteran, believes the new art structure will help bridge the generations to teach us what veterans did and what they may need now.

"We create dialogue with the children and put each other in their shoes," said Fisk.

"I love this place," shared Terri.

U.S.A.A. and a long list of other local companies helped sponsor the project.

Harvest Hope Park is off 20th Street North of Fletcher Avenue in Tampa's University area. There's no admission charge.

