Vice President Harris takes control of Democratic Party in presidential run

Florida Democrats are throwing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris as she is on track to become the party's presidential candidate. It comes after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign Sunday after members of his own party urged him to step aside.

The vice president started her first day as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer with words for the outgoing one.

"I am a firsthand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people," Harris said during a short speech at the White House. "And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."

RELATED: Kamala Harris raises $81M in first 24 hours following Biden's exit from 2024 presidential race

She is leaving public talk of the campaign to others. Florida Democrats released a letter, with 236 endorsements from Florida delegates to the national convention.

The Associated Press found that Harris already has more than 1,200 out of the 1,976 she'll need to officially become the Democratic nominee for president. Tampa Bay area Rep. Kathy Castor added her endorsement, on top of prominent governors Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer and potential running mate Josh Shapiro.

"She is a patriotic, hardworking American who as opposed to President Biden, will be able to articulate our accomplishments and then share a vision for the future," Castor said during a press conference in Tampa.

READ: Joe Biden drops out: A timeline of his decision to withdraw

Republicans are leading off their attacks with Harris' work on the border, with Republican nominee Donald Trump posting on Truth Social, "Joe Biden will go down as the worst president in the history of the United States. KAMALA, OUR HORRIBLE & INCOMPETENT BORDER CZAR, WILL BE WORSE!"

The House Speaker, Mike Johnson, echoed him.

"I don't think it changes the dynamics at all," he said of her entry into the race. "She is obviously the co-owner of the policies of the Biden Administration. She was the border czar."

But the administration is arguing that border crossings are at their lowest point this year, after the White House made it harder to claim asylum outside of a port of entry.

MORE: These top Democrats are endorsing Harris in presidential race

With Harris on the campaign trail until November, the president has pledged to remain in office, drawing the ire of some Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott, who tweeted that, "Joe Biden shouldn't be running our country if he can't run for re-election."

Democrats responded on a call hosted by chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried.

"They've got nothing else to talk about," Fried said of the GOP. "This is pathetic of them to even say for that. You know that this is a party that unified behind a convicted felon."

The Harris takeover of the Democratic Party has seen a record fundraising haul, with more than $80 million raised in first 24 hours.

Former President Trump leads the initial national polling average against Harris by just under two points.

Harris will be campaigning in Wisconsin on Tuesday, a state that Trump led Biden in by three points.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: