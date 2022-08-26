Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Florida to attend Artemis l launch

Vice President Kamala Harris was set to attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News, but the launch was ultimately scrubbed due to technical issues.

Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff traveled to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which had a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, Harris was set to deliver remarks at noon about the Artemis program following a tour of Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.

Harris is the chair of the National Space Council, which assists the president on the development and implementation of space policy and strategy.

It's unclear if she will return for NASA's second attempt to launch its new moon rocket.

