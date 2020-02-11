Victim of fatal shooting at Orlando Premium Outlets identified

article

A woman killed in a shooting at an Orlando outlet mall has been described by family as a "happy person" with an "infectious laugh."

The Orlando Police Department said that 46-year-old Daniel Everett was fired on Monday from the Under Armour store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets, where he worked as a manager. He returned later that evening and opened fire on a female employee there. Police said that they learned after that Everett had created a list, which featured other employees too. However, all other employees on the list have been accounted for and are safe, they confirmed.

FOX 35 News spoke to the brothers of the fatal shooting victim, Eunice Vazquez. They shared memories of her and asked for the suspect to turn himself in. They described Eunice as a happy person with an infectious laugh. She worked at Under Armour for about four years and her family said that the suspect was her boss.

Everett reportedly worked at the store for 3 years. Why he was fired has not yet been released, however, the Under Armour store did release the following statement to FootWearNews.com.

"Last night, we learned of a terrible tragedy involving the loss of a member of the Under Armour family at one of our stores in Orlando. Our hearts go out to our teammate and her family and to all of the teammates affected by this awful incident. Out of respect to the victim and her family, and because this is an active investigation, we are not in position to offer any details at this time. Our concern right now is with the safety and security of everyone involved. We have a team on the ground and are in close coordination with law enforcement as we monitor the situation closely.”

Everett is still not in police custody and is considered Armed and Dangerous. He may be driving a dark/ charcoal gray Kia Sorrento with the Florida tag IH21AC. Anyone who sees Everett is told to not try and make contact with him. Instead, call 911.

