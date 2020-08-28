Victoria zoo saves life of orphaned koala joey

A tiny orphaned koala joey has been saved by veterinary staff at the Werribee Open Range Zoo after its mother was killed in the wild by a dog.

Called Mini, the joey weighed just 400 grams when it was brought to the zoo after it was rescued by a registered wildlife carer.

The zoo said the six-month-old joey’s life was in a “precarious” position as joeys are dependent on the warmth and safety of their mother’s pouch to survive.

Staff provided Mini with “around the clock-the-clock care”, they said, using a woolen pouch and feeding her with a milk supplement.

The zoo said Mini has now been returned to the wildlife carer and will be hand-raised until she grows to three-four kilograms.

Mini will then be released back into the wild near where she was found in southwest Victoria.