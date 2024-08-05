Video: Armed robbery suspect caught on camera threatening Tampa Little Caesars Pizza employees with gun

Tampa police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of threatening employees at a Tampa Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday night.

It happened at the pizza shop located at 932 N Armenia Ave. just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and threatened to employees with a handgun. The employees safely ran to the back of the businesses and were not injured during the incident, according to the Tampa Police Department.

READ: Semi-truck driver dead after careening off I-75 into canal in Tampa: HCFR

Police say the suspect tried to get into the safe but was not successful and left Little Caesars without any money or property.

Credit Tampa Police Dept.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, who is approximately 5’8" tall and weighs around 220 pounds with a noticeable "pot-belly."

READ: Sarasota residents evacuated from homes after record rainfall from Hurricane Debby

The suspect’s face was completely covered by a multicolored mask. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt, jeans with multiple designs, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter