Video: Burmese python yanked out of semi-truck engine in Florida

The Brief A first responder who's part of the Venom One team in Miami-Dade County caught two Burmese pythons in one week. One python was discovered in the engine compartment of a semi-truck and another was in a South Florida yard.



A first responder in Miami-Dade County who specializes in catching invasive pythons had a busy week.

The backstory:

Footage released by Florida’s Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows Lieutenant Jolie Vandervlugt of the Venom One team catching and removing Burmese pythons during two separate incidents this month.

The first incident occurred on Saturday. Vandervlugt can be seen in the video removing a python found tucked inside the engine compartment of a tractor-trailer. The second removal happened early the very next day after another python was found hiding in the backyard of a residence in the county.

WATCH: Video: Florida fire captain removes Burmese python from shed

Both snakes were safely captured by Vandervlugt and removed without any injuries to residents or bystanders, according to officials.

What they're saying:

"Burmese pythons are an invasive species that pose a serious ecological threat to South Florida, preying on native wildlife and disrupting the region’s delicate ecosystem," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. "Their activity tends to increase during the summer months, and sightings near urban areas have become more common."