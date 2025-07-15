Video: Dozens of dogs rescued from 'hoarding situation,' Highlands County officials asking for help

The Brief A total of 31 dogs were rescued from a "hoarding situation," according to the Humane Society of Highlands County. The Humane Society says monetary donations – along with dog food, laundry soap, blankets, towels, and sheets – are needed to get the dogs ready for adoption. Volunteers are also needed to help care for the dogs.



The Humane Society of Highlands County is putting out a call for help after more than 30 dogs were rescued from what the agency called a "hoarding situation."

What they're saying:

Officials say a total of 31 dogs were surrendered to Animal Services, adding that no criminal charges were filed in the case.

"Of course we had to say yes to taking them! Our staff is amazing and handled this situation with a smile," the Humane Society wrote in a post on social media.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Highlands County.

What you can do:

The Humane Society says small bite dog food, laundry soap, blankets, towels, and sheets are needed.

Monetary donations are also being accepted, as it will cost about $200 per dog to get them ready for adoption. You can donate via PayPal by clicking here.

Volunteers are needed to help care for the dogs, as well. You can sign up to volunteer with the Humane Society of Highlands County by calling (863) 655-1522 or by clicking here.

The shelter is located at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Humane Society of Highlands County.