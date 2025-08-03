Video: Felony suspect arrested after hiding in water from deputies
TAMPA - A felony suspect tried to get away by hiding in a body of water, but things didn't go as planned for him.
On Saturday, deputies responded to Key Biscayne Drive after a man took off and jumped into a nearby body of water.
HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team moved in quickly, searched the reed line, and found Justin Simcic hiding beneath the brush.
Deputies were able to pull him from the water and take him into custody.
Simcic is facing the following charges:
- Domestic battery by strangulation
- Resisting officer without violence X2
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.