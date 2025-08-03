Video: Felony suspect arrested after hiding in water from deputies

A felony suspect tried to get away by hiding in a body of water, but things didn't go as planned for him.

On Saturday, deputies responded to Key Biscayne Drive after a man took off and jumped into a nearby body of water.

HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team moved in quickly, searched the reed line, and found Justin Simcic hiding beneath the brush.

Other News: Leto High School principal arrested, charged with possession of cocaine

Deputies were able to pull him from the water and take him into custody.

Simcic is facing the following charges:

Domestic battery by strangulation

Resisting officer without violence X2