Video: Florida couple, dog rescued from burning mobile home

A Florida couple was hospitalized late Tuesday night after their mobile home caught fire in North Fort Myers.

What we know:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly couple and their dog were struggling to escape from their mobile home that burst into flames.

In the video, a young male can be seen outside a mobile home with flames shooting out of it. He tells first responders that he needs help trying to get his grandmother out.

The first responder replies, "Let’s go get her. Come on."

Deputies carried the woman to safety before going back to help her husband and her dog.

The couple suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated, "The Lee County Sheriff's Office is proud to serve alongside local fire and EMS who assisted in the rescue."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the fire.