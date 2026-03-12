Video: Florida deputies pop open door to rescue toddler trapped inside locked car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida deputies saved a toddler who was accidentally locked inside a vehicle outside a mall, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Officers responded to a call on March 2 at River City Marketplace after a mother reported her toddler was trapped inside a car with the keys left inside, JSO said.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered the child had already unbuckled himself from his car seat and was moving freely inside the vehicle, according to JSO.
Dig deeper:
According to JSO, deputies used special tools to unlock the door and safely open the vehicle.
Deputies say the entire rescue took less than 10 minutes, and the toddler was reunited with his mother without injury.
What they're saying:
The sheriff’s office says the incident is a reminder of how quickly temperatures inside a vehicle can rise, even with the windows cracked, as warmer weather returns across Florida.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.