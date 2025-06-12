Video: Florida deputy, driver rescue kitten during traffic stop

The Brief A Lee County deputy saved a kitten found wandering in the road, with help from a driver he had pulled over. The deputy let the driver off with a warning after assisting with the rescue. The sheriff's office says the cat has been given the name Barry and is up for adoption.



A traffic stop in Southwest Florida took an unlikely turn when a stray kitten suddenly showed up – a discovery that even had the driver calling it "the best pull-over ever."

The backstory:

Bodycam video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the traffic stop in Bonita Springs on the night of June 4.

As the kitten let out a string of loud, squeaky meows, the driver can be heard asking the deputy "can I grab?" The deputy gave the driver permission to get out of the car and help with the rescue.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"Can I bring him with me? We're going fishing," the driver said as he held the wayward kitten in his hands.

The deputy then took the little guy to the back of his cruiser.

"The cat decided you're getting a warning," the deputy said to the driver.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says the cat, who's been given the name Barry, is up for adoption through Lee County Animal Services.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

