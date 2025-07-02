Hillsborough shelter over capacity for dogs & cats, adoptions 'desperately needed'

The Brief The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says its shelter has 285 cats and 247 dogs – well over capacity. Adoptions and fosters are "desperately needed," according to officials. All adoption fees are currently waived for cats and dogs.



The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says its shelter is more than five times over capacity for cats and kittens, while dog fosters and adoptions are also "desperately needed."

By the numbers:

As of Tuesday, officials say the Pet Resource Center had 285 cats and kittens – 508% over its capacity of 56 cats.

The shelter also had 247 dogs, or 137% of capacity.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

Why you should care:

The Pet Resource Center says crowded living conditions can make it easier to spread contagious illnesses while also inducing extra stress on the animals.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the center works with dozens of animal rescue groups and other community partners when the shelter is overcrowded.

What they say they need most, though, is residents looking to either adopt or foster pets.

READ: Florida deputies help rescue kitten found under patrol vehicle

What they're saying:

"Pet shelters function best as a short-term safe haven for animals, but some of the dogs and cats at the Pet Resource Center have been there for 100 days or more. And some pets, particularly kittens, require specialized care and feeding best given in a home setting," the Pet Resource Center said in a statement.

What you can do:

The Pet Resource Center has waived all adoption fees for cats and dogs.

To search the online database of pets at the shelter, click here. To sign up as a foster volunteer, click here.

The shelter is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.