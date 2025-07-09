Video: Florida man accused of choking, kidnapping and tying up friend who wanted to buy his PlayStation 5

The Brief A Florida man says he was choked, kidnapped and tied up by Nicolas Flores earlier this week when he went to Flores’ home to buy a PlayStation 5. Flores is also accused of transferring money from the victim’s bank account to his own while the victim was tied up. Flores has been charged with robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.



A PlayStation sale turned into a nightmare for a Florida man who said his friend choked him unconscious, tied him up and stole money from his bank account during the planned transaction.

The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim had planned to meet with his friend, Nicolas Flores, on Monday to purchase a PlayStation 5.

While inside the home, the victim said Flores grabbed a machete and choked the victim unconscious.

When the victim woke up, he said that his legs and wrists were bound by duct tape.

According to investigators, over the next several hours, Flores made several transactions from the victim's bank account to his own.

Dig deeper:

The victim said he was able to escape early Tuesday morning while Flores was asleep. He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later located Flores at his home.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Bodycam video shows deputies announcing themselves and saying they have a search warrant.

A shirtless Flores is seen walking out of the house, getting handcuffed and being led to a patrol car.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found items used to tie up the victim, along with a cocaine and fentanyl mix inside Flores’ home.

Flores has been charged with robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.