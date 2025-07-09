Florida man convicted of killing teen protecting 5-year-old sister during home invasion heads to death row

The Brief A man convicted of killing a 15-year-old boy during a 2019 home invasion has been sentenced to death. Ryan Cole was convicted of stabbing Khyler Edman while the teen was protecting his 5-year-old sister. Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said investigators have concluded that the attack was random, and Cole didn't have any relationships with anyone at the home.



A Florida man who was convicted of breaking into a Charlotte County home and killing a teenager inside as he protected his little sister has been sentenced to death.

The backstory:

On September 26, 2019, Charlotte County deputies went to the area of Starlite Lane and Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte to investigate reports of an injured man running through the neighborhood.

At that time, someone called 911 and reported that an unknown man had entered his home. Deputies responded to the home and were able to take the intruder into custody after a short foot pursuit. The man, now identified as 27-year-old Ryan Clayton Cole, had several stab wounds on his hands and side.

PREVIOUS: Florida teen dies while protecting his 5-year-old sister from home intruder

While canvassing the area, deputies reported that another burglary had taken place on Starlite Lane. A deceased juvenile, later identified as 15-year-old Khyler Edman, was found in that home.

Pictured: Khyler Edman

The teen’s five-year-old sister was also found inside the home. She was not harmed.

Sheriff Bill Prummel said Khyler was fatally stabbed during a scuffle with Cole, as Khyler tried to protect his younger sister during the invasion of their home.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with killing Charlotte County teen who protected younger sister

Deputies said that they believe that Cole also received his injuries inside the same residence during a violent encounter.

Prummell said investigators have concluded that the attack was random, and Cole didn't have any relationships with anyone at the home.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

A jury convicted Cole of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary with assault or battery and burglary. They recommended the death penalty.

This week, a judge sentenced Cole to death for first-degree murder, life in prison for first-degree burglary with assault or battery and five years in prison for burglary.

What they're saying:

"Cases like this are why we have the death penalty in Florida," stated Chief Assistant State Attorney Rich Montecalvo. "There are no words to describe how horrific the crime was. No one should ever have to be a victim of a crime, but to be a young boy in the safety of his own home, he should never have been forced to face that kind of fear."

"It’s been six years and I was out there on that day and I agree he had this coming," Prummell said. "There’s a special place in hell for individuals like this. Any loss of life is a tragedy, but it seems when you’re dealing with a child it hits and touches everyone differently. This is no exception."

What's next:

Cole will be taken to death row and there will be an automatic appeal to the Florida Supreme Court, which is standard when someone is sentenced to death.

"Let’s no more speak of this defendant by name," Montecalvo said. "Let’s instead remember the victim and his family."