Suspected drunk driver arrested following wrong-way chain reaction crash on I-75 in Manatee County: FHP
PALMETTO, Fla. - An accused drunk driver is behind bars after troopers say he was driving the wrong way on I-75 in Manatee County and caused a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
The backstory:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Luis Alfredo Manzoni Diez, 45, of Wellington, was traveling south on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Palmetto around 4 a.m. when he hit another vehicle head-on.
Post-collision, troopers say a third vehicle collided with crash debris, entered the median and slammed into the cable barrier.
A fourth vehicle also hit crash debris and sustained minor damage, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Dig deeper:
Diez was arrested for driving under the influence and was booked into the Manatee County Jail.
Troopers say Diez submitted a breath sample of .158, which is nearly twice the legal limit.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
