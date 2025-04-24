Suspected drunk driver arrested following wrong-way chain reaction crash on I-75 in Manatee County: FHP

The Brief A Florida man has been arrested for DUI following a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Manatee County on Thursday morning. Troopers say Luis Alfredo Manzoni Diez submitted a breath sample of .158, which is nearly twice the legal limit. Diez was arrested for driving under the influence and was booked into the Manatee County Jail.



An accused drunk driver is behind bars after troopers say he was driving the wrong way on I-75 in Manatee County and caused a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Luis Alfredo Manzoni Diez, 45, of Wellington, was traveling south on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Palmetto around 4 a.m. when he hit another vehicle head-on.

Post-collision, troopers say a third vehicle collided with crash debris, entered the median and slammed into the cable barrier.

A fourth vehicle also hit crash debris and sustained minor damage, according to FHP.

Dig deeper:

Diez was arrested for driving under the influence and was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Troopers say Diez submitted a breath sample of .158, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

