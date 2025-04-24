Expand / Collapse search

Suspected drunk driver arrested following wrong-way chain reaction crash on I-75 in Manatee County: FHP

By
Published  April 24, 2025 9:34am EDT
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Florida man has been arrested for DUI following a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Manatee County on Thursday morning.
    • Troopers say Luis Alfredo Manzoni Diez submitted a breath sample of .158, which is nearly twice the legal limit.
    • Diez was arrested for driving under the influence and was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

PALMETTO, Fla. - An accused drunk driver is behind bars after troopers say he was driving the wrong way on I-75 in Manatee County and caused a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning. 

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Luis Alfredo Manzoni Diez, 45, of Wellington, was traveling south on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Palmetto around 4 a.m. when he hit another vehicle head-on. 

Post-collision, troopers say a third vehicle collided with crash debris, entered the median and slammed into the cable barrier. 

READ: 2 arrested in murder case after human remains found, Pasco deputies say

A fourth vehicle also hit crash debris and sustained minor damage, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Dig deeper:

Diez was arrested for driving under the influence and was booked into the Manatee County Jail. 

Troopers say Diez submitted a breath sample of .158, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Manatee CountyCrime and Public Safety