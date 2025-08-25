Video: ‘Jolly’ burglar caught on camera robbing ‘Queen of Weed’ in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Florida man Zachary Jolly wasn’t feeling so jolly when deputies arrested him Sunday morning for breaking into a mobile marijuana van on Fort Myers Beach and stealing more than $7,000 worth of edibles, mushrooms and vapes.
The backstory:
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video alerted the owners of the ‘Queen of Weed’ that a man had broken out a window and was inside the van stuffing a garbage can full of merchandise.
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office
After learning that the suspect was a guest at a nearby hotel, deputies found Jolly and his stash of "bud."
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office
He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand theft.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.