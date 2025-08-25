Video: ‘Jolly’ burglar caught on camera robbing ‘Queen of Weed’ in Florida

The Brief Zachary Jolly is accused of robbing the ‘Queen of Weed’ mobile marijuana van on Fort Myers Beach. Deputies said he stole more than $7,000 worth of edibles, mushrooms and vapes. He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand theft.



Florida man Zachary Jolly wasn’t feeling so jolly when deputies arrested him Sunday morning for breaking into a mobile marijuana van on Fort Myers Beach and stealing more than $7,000 worth of edibles, mushrooms and vapes.

The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video alerted the owners of the ‘Queen of Weed’ that a man had broken out a window and was inside the van stuffing a garbage can full of merchandise.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

After learning that the suspect was a guest at a nearby hotel, deputies found Jolly and his stash of "bud."

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand theft.