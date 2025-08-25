Expand / Collapse search

Video: ‘Jolly’ burglar caught on camera robbing ‘Queen of Weed’ in Florida

By
Published  August 25, 2025 3:31pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
Florida man robs mobile marijuana van: LCSO

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say Zachary Jolly was caught on camera robbing the ‘Queen of Weed’.

The Brief

    • Zachary Jolly is accused of robbing the ‘Queen of Weed’ mobile marijuana van on Fort Myers Beach.
    • Deputies said he stole more than $7,000 worth of edibles, mushrooms and vapes.
    • He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand theft.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Florida man Zachary Jolly wasn’t feeling so jolly when deputies arrested him Sunday morning for breaking into a mobile marijuana van on Fort Myers Beach and stealing more than $7,000 worth of edibles, mushrooms and vapes.

The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video alerted the owners of the ‘Queen of Weed’ that a man had broken out a window and was inside the van stuffing a garbage can full of merchandise.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

After learning that the suspect was a guest at a nearby hotel, deputies found Jolly and his stash of "bud."

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand theft.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. 

