Video: Juvenile kicks front door, fires airsoft gun at Riverview home

Investigators are searching for a group of juveniles after one of them kicked a front door and fired an airsoft gun at a Riverview home this past Friday evening.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded just before 10:45 p.m. on July 18 to the Riverview home. They said they learned five juvenile suspects were walking around the neighborhood.

Two of those juveniles, though, approached the Riverview home. One of them, who was wearing a ski mask, kicked the front door and fired an airsoft gun before running off, according to deputies.

Dig deeper:

HCSO said the incident was part of a prank that's circulating on social media, which is called the door kick challenge. The sheriff's office is asking parents to speak to their children about this dangerous trend.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the juvenile suspects in the video is asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.