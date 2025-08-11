VIDEO: Pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames, person hospitalized, WHPD says
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - One person was hospitalized after a white pick-up truck went up in flames near the parking area between the Splash Pad and the Garden Center in Winter Haven, according to police.
Timeline:
The call for a vehicle fire came in at about 1:05 p.m. on Monday and the Winter Haven Fire Department had the flames under control by 1:30 p.m.
Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.
Fire crews say that the pick-up truck was fully engulfed when they arrived.
Winter Haven police say that the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.
The pick-up truck was destroyed, according to investigators.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.