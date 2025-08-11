VIDEO: Pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames, person hospitalized, WHPD says

The Brief A person was hospitalized after a pick-up truck went up in flames on Monday in Winter Haven, according to police. Winter Haven police say that the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. The call for a vehicle fire came in at about 1:05 p.m. and the Winter Haven Fire Department had the flames under control by 1:30 p.m.



One person was hospitalized after a white pick-up truck went up in flames near the parking area between the Splash Pad and the Garden Center in Winter Haven, according to police.

Timeline:

The call for a vehicle fire came in at about 1:05 p.m. on Monday and the Winter Haven Fire Department had the flames under control by 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

Fire crews say that the pick-up truck was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Winter Haven police say that the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

READ: Hole forms on St. Pete road after car spins out, striking fire hydrant, power pole: police

The pick-up truck was destroyed, according to investigators.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube