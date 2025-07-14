Video: Polk County deputies sell out 5th grader's lemonade stand

The Brief A Polk County boy's lemonade stand sold out thanks to deputies. Jude, a 5th grader from Lakeland, started a lemonade stand to save up for a video game console. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says he'll be setting up his stand again this week.



A Polk County 5th grader's lemonade stand sold out thanks to some unexpected customers.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Jude is saving up for a Nintendo Switch, so he started selling lemonade.

"Of course, we love helping the community in any way we can," wrote the sheriff's office on Facebook.

Local perspective:

A video posted on Wednesday shows deputies lining up to buy Jude's lemonade and, according to the sheriff's office, he sold out.

PCSO says Jude will be back at it again this week. The stand is on Winter Lake Road, in Lakeland, west of US Hwy 98, between Rudolph and States Streets.