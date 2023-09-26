VIDEO: Polk deputies searching for suspect accused of beating 64-year-old ex-girlfriend, good Samaritan

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man deputies say beat his ex-girlfriend and a good Samaritan who tried to stop the attack.

Deputies say 35-year-old Jose Chaidez of Haines City threatened his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend with a butcher knife, slapped her with the knife, struck her and pulled her by the hair at the J and S Food Mart located at 3084 East Hinson Avenue in Haines City shortly before 4 :30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to PCSO, a 43-year-old Haines City man saw the attack taking place and stepped forward to try and stop the man from beating the woman and taking her from the store. Deputies say Chaidez overpowered the man and repeatedly struck him in the head while he laid unconscious on the floor.

Afterward, investigators say Chaidez approached another man, hit him and left the store before law enforcement officers and EMS arrived.

According to PCSO, the second man was not seriously injured and left before deputies could identify or interview him.

Image of Jose Chaidez courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking for this man to come forward so Chaidez can be held accountable for the battery.

READ: Federal Air Marshal arrested in Lakeland, charged with domestic violence: PCSO

The good Samaritan was taken to an area hospital where he remains.

Polk deputies are searching for a man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and a good Samaritan at a Haines City convenience store. Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The victim is critical condition at this time but is improving and is expected to recover.

READ: 'Judd Java': Coffee company names brew after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

"We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs. Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up. If you know where Jose Chaidez is, call us or call Crime Stoppers. This guy needs to be held accountable," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Polk deputies are searching for a man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and a good Samaritan at a Haines City convenience store. Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Chaidez’s criminal history includes aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping/false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, battery, and battery DV.

Anyone with information about Chaidez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, tipsters can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling1-800-226- 8477, dialing **TIPS from a cell phone, visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip;" or downloading the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.