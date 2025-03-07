Video: Ruskin road rage victim fires flare gun at suspect who beats car with baseball bat

The Brief A road rage incident was caught on camera Thursday morning. Deputies say a baseball bat and a flare gun were used during the incident. Deputies identified Leonard Cako as the primary aggressor. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery, aggravated assault on a victim over 65, and criminal mischief over $1,000.



A flare gun and a baseball bat were used during a road rage incident in Ruskin Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies say two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident around 10 a.m.

When both vehicles were stopped at the red light of South US Highway 41 and West College Avenue in Ruskin, deputies say the driver of the white van, Leonard Cako, 47, approached the victim's vehicle with an aluminum baseball bat.

READ: Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police

According to HCSO, Cako reached into the victim’s car and started to hit and grab him.

Deputies say a road rage victim fired a flare gun at Leonard Cako, who was hitting and grabbing him. Cako, according to deputies, then began beating his car with a baseball bat. Courtesy: HCSO

Deputies say the victim defended himself with a flare gun. The flare hit Cako, who started to strike the car with a bat, and it was all captured on camera.

Deputies identified Cako as the primary aggressor. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery, aggravated assault on a victim over 65, and criminal mischief over $1,000.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the two driver's got into a fight initially.

What they're saying:

"This is another example of how quickly road rage can escalate. There's no excuse for a driver to get out of their car and assault and threaten another driver," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I'm glad we were able to make sure this suspect will suffer the consequences of his actions."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: