Video shows deputy rescuing baby from 'raging' fire at Florida apartment complex

A Florida deputy scaled up balconies to save a one-year-old girl and her family from a raging fire apartment fire and the dramatic rescue was captured on body camera video.

In the footage, Deputy William Puzynski with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is seen climbing up the outside of the building at the Isles at East Millenia complex on Lake Fountain Drive in Orlando.

As he reached the third floor, the mother handed him her child and Puzynski lowered the baby to other deputies on the ground.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFR) then used a ladder to bring the baby’s mother and grandmother to safety, the sheriff’s office said.

Puzynski’s body-worn camera which was attached to his outer ballistic vest, recorded the daring rescue, OCSO said.

Puzynski removed the vest before climbing the building but, thanks to an "amazing twist of fate," placed it down in a position that allowed the camera to capture what followed, the OCSO said.

According to OCFR, 3 people were injured in the fire, 12 units were directly impacted by it and a total of 24 units were affected.

Advertisement

The state fire marshal is investigating to determine what caused the fire.