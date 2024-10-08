Video shows Hurricane Milton tossing Hurricane Hunters as they fly into center of the storm

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Citrus County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:32 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Video shows Hurricane Milton tossing Hurricane Hunters as they fly into center of the storm

By Rizwana Zafer
Published  October 8, 2024 6:40pm EDT
Storyful

Hurricane Hunters go inside Milton

Hurricane Milton tossed around Hurricane Hunters who recently flew into the center of the Category 5 storm.

TAMPA, Fla. - Weather researchers aboard a Hurricane Hunter aircraft experienced a bumpy ride as they flew through Hurricane Milton above the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, October 8.

Video captured by Nick Underwood, an engineer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center, shows crew members losing their belongings amid violent turbulence aboard the plane, nicknamed Miss Piggy.

The NOAA Aircraft Operations Center said that the trip, conducted above the southwest coast of Florida, was to collect data to improve the forecast and support hurricane research.

READ: Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm strengthens back to Cat. 5 as it takes aim at Florida

"All that turbulence and we still get the dropsonde out to collect data," said Underwood in an X post. "This is the job. Important work."

Hurricane Milton re-strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday evening but is expected to weaken before making landfall on Florida’s west coast early Thursday morning. 

