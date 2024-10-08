Video shows Hurricane Milton tossing Hurricane Hunters as they fly into center of the storm

Weather researchers aboard a Hurricane Hunter aircraft experienced a bumpy ride as they flew through Hurricane Milton above the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, October 8.

Video captured by Nick Underwood, an engineer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center, shows crew members losing their belongings amid violent turbulence aboard the plane, nicknamed Miss Piggy.

The NOAA Aircraft Operations Center said that the trip, conducted above the southwest coast of Florida, was to collect data to improve the forecast and support hurricane research.

"All that turbulence and we still get the dropsonde out to collect data," said Underwood in an X post. "This is the job. Important work."

Hurricane Milton re-strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday evening but is expected to weaken before making landfall on Florida’s west coast early Thursday morning.

