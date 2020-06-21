Video shows small dog helping to foil NYC pharmacy robbery

New York City police have released surveillance video showing a yapping small dog helping to foil a stick-up at a New York City mom-and-pop pharmacy.

The three holdup men fled empty-handed after being confronted by the owner and the frantic dog, WINS-AM reported.

It happened June 9 at the New Trend Pharmacy in Brooklyn.

Video released by New York City police shows a small pooch yapping at three robbery suspects before they flee empty-handed. (NYPD)

The NYPD tweeted the footage Thursday.

The video shows one of the robbers, who has a gun, climbing over the counter. He also had on a white mask and surgical gloves.

