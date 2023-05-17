Video: Struggling newborn dolphin rescued by off-duty Pasco County deputy

A young dolphin is recuperating at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after being rescued by an off-duty Pasco County deputy off the coast of Hudson.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was fishing in Gulf when he spotted a dolphin calf that appeared to be hours old, alone, and in distress.

The deputy said the calf was swimming in a circle and struggling to get above water to breathe.

An off-duty Pasco County deputy hands over a distressed dolphin he found so it could be taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Image is courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy contacted the sheriff’s office marine unit which took the dolphin about 30 minutes south to Clearwater by boat to meet a crew from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

READ: Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

The young dolphin was ultimately transferred to the care of SeaWorld Rescue by Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

A struggling dolphin on board a boat after being rescued.

SeaWorld Rescue says that while the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and swimming on his own.

A dolphin that was rescued off Pasco County wrapped in a blanket as his rescuers take him to Clearwater. Image is courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue crews say if you come across an animal in distress it is important to notify the proper authority immediately and keep an eye on the animal from a distance to help responders locate it.