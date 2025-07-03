Video: Suspect in 2022 murder at Hillsborough County liquor store arrested

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted in a 2022 murder case has been caught. According to deputies, Oscar Molina shot and killed someone in the parking lot of the Twilight Zone Package & Lounge near Plant City. HCSO says Molina went to Mexico after the shooting, then was caught after returning to Hillsborough County.



Hillsborough County deputies say they've arrested the man wanted for allegedly murdering another man in the parking lot of a liquor store more than three years ago.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a fight inside the Twilight Zone Package & Lounge near Plant City on April 13, 2022, escalated into a shooting in the parking lot.

Pictured: Murder scene in 2022.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found shot and died at the hospital.

HCSO later identified the suspect as Oscar Molina, who is now 48. Deputies say Molina went to Mexico after the shooting and stayed out of the country.

Mugshot of Oscar Molina. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they zeroed in on Molina after finding out he had returned to Hillsborough County. Aerial video shows his arrest on Wednesday, July 2.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"This arrest brings long-awaited closure to the victim’s family and sends a clear message: we never stop seeking justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This suspect believed he could disappear, but our determination to bring justice to victims and their families never fades. Thanks to the relentless efforts of our detectives, this dangerous individual is now exactly where he belongs, behind bars."

What's next:

Molina faces the following charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Felon in possession of firearm

Out of county warrant (possession of cocaine)

Out of county warrant (possession of drug paraphernalia)

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.