VIDEO: Suspected car burglars hide between A/C units in Tampa

Two suspected car burglars tried to evade law enforcement by hiding between two A/C units early on Monday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:46 a.m., HCSO's aviation and patrol units responded to a call at Forest Haven Circle.

WATCH: VIDEO: Car intentionally rams into motorcycle on I-75 during road rage incident in Sumter County

Officials say the two suspects tried to break into cars within an apartment complex.

Video taken from the aviation unit's bird's-eye view shows the suspects hiding between the A/C units. Deputies were guided to where the suspects were hiding and safely took them into custody, according to authorities.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter