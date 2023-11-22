Video: Suspected rapist turned fugitive Sean Williams appears bloodied, bruised after Florida capture

Sean Williams, a Kentucky inmate who escaped a month ago, was arrested Tuesday night in Florida appeared to be bloodied and bruised in video taken as he was booked into jail.

Williams, 52, escaped from Tennessee on October 18 while being transported to a federal courthouse. Authorities say when the transport vehicle pulled into the sally port area, a detention deputy found a window was kicked out and Williams was gone.

Williams was spotted in Pinellas County on Tuesday and taken into custody by a Pinellas County deputy outside of a Largo 7-11 around 9 p.m.

He was serving time for exploitation of a minor, production of child porn and cocaine distribution. Williams is also accused of having more than 500 images and videos of him raping women.

Brian Boyd, former DEA Agent and Forensics and Counterintelligence expert, called Williams' escape suspicious.

Courtesy: FBI Tampa.

He said, "The question of escaping from a transport van begs two questions; how did he get away? Usually, they're chained at their ankles and their wrists, so was there some collusion with somebody within the jail system? How did he get a key?'

Boyd believes Williams likely had an escape plan in place. The FBI reports Williams had tried to escape custody in July 2023, but was unsuccessful.

"If he had an accomplice, did they provide him a vehicle? I can't imagine he got out of a transport van and started running up the highway in an orange suit," he said.

Sean Williams mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear what, if any, ties Williams has to the Bay Area.

Boyd says many fugitives choose Florida without a plan in place.

"I don't want to make a joke about it but everybody comes to Florida for the warm weather. It's also relatively easier to disappear because there a good amount of tourists down here," he said.