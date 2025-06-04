Video: Tampa police rescue child from vehicle crash

The Brief Tampa police recently rescued a 7-year-old child from a vehicle crash. The officers said everyone was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. TPD is touting the importance of seat belts and posted on social media, "Real heroes don’t wear capes, they buckle up!"



The Tampa Police Department is touting the importance of wearing seat belts after officers rescued a child from a vehicle crash last month.

What we know:

On May 19, Tampa police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Fowler Avenue.

One vehicle ended up balanced at a strange angle on top of the other car.

In body cam video, an officer can be heard saying they had to figure out how to get the occupants out without the vehicle tipping.

An officer climbed atop one of the two damaged cars, pried open a dented passenger-side door, and reached the vehicle's driver.

"Can you take out my kid first?" the driver asked immediately upon seeing the officers.

"Hey little guy!" an officer said. "Can you climb out here? Come on out buddy."

The child was carried to the sidewalk while officers continued work to free the driver, helping him climb over the passenger seat and out of the car.

An officer squatted near the 7-year-old child on the sidewalk and said, "You’re a champ, bro," before asking him his favorite superhero.

"You’re Batman right now, man," the officer said as the driver of the vehicle reunited with the child on the sidewalk.

Police said everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, TPD wrote, "Real heroes don’t wear capes, they buckle up! Be your own hero. Buckle up, every ride, every time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the two vehicles to crash.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Tampa Police Department and Storyful.

