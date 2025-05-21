Video: Turtles 'bully' tiny baby gator in Florida pond
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Florida woman captured the moment when two turtles seemed to let a tiny baby alligator know that it was unwelcome in a St. Augustine pond earlier this week.
The adorable ambush did not seem to spook the gator. It just continued to float in the water as the pair of reptile ruffians swam up nose to nose with it.
The woman who recorded and posted the moment on TikTok, Robyn Mangold, says people have commented about a
"new group of Ninja Turtles in training."
As of Wednesday morning, the TikTok post has surpassed 900K views.
The Source: This story was written based on information from a video posted to @kramertherescuedog on TikTok and interviewing Robyn Mangold.