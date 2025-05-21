Video: Turtles 'bully' tiny baby gator in Florida pond

The Brief Turtles were caught on camera "bullying" a baby alligator. The turtle takeover went viral after a Florida woman posted the encounter on TikTok.



A Florida woman captured the moment when two turtles seemed to let a tiny baby alligator know that it was unwelcome in a St. Augustine pond earlier this week.

The adorable ambush did not seem to spook the gator. It just continued to float in the water as the pair of reptile ruffians swam up nose to nose with it.

The woman who recorded and posted the moment on TikTok, Robyn Mangold, says people have commented about a

"new group of Ninja Turtles in training."

As of Wednesday morning, the TikTok post has surpassed 900K views.

