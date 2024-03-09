Video: Young skier's stunt cut short after crashing into chairlift

A young skier who was doing impressive air stunts while skiing had his performance cut short when he slammed into a passing chairlift.

Video recorded by Michael Asquith at an Alberta, Canada, ski resort shows skier Ivan Jones fly right into the chair as he does a flip in the air on skis, then fall to the ground as onlookers scream.

Asquith told Storyful that Jones was fine after the incident: Jones posted another angle of the stunt to Instagram with the caption, "Oops."