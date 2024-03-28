Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Hillsborough hit-and-run crash, search for motorcyclist underway: Troopers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 28, 2024 8:43pm EDT
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash last week in Hillsborough County

More than a week after the deadly crash, FHP released surveillance video of the incident. The hit-and-run happened on Hillsborough Avenue near George Road shortly after midnight on March 18, according to troopers. 

Investigators said the 32-year-old man from El Salvador was trying to cross Hillsborough Avenue when the motorcycle hit him at a high rate of speed. The man later died at the hospital, FHP confirmed.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

