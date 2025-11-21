Vigil for DJ killed in road rage shooting draws family and friends in Ybor City

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Dedrick Sykes' family and friends gathered at 22nd Street and 5th Avenue to honor his life in the spot where his life was cut short in a road rage shooting.

The backstory:

"We lost a great DJ, but we lost the great person," Ashley Gooden, Sykes' friend, said. "This world has lost a really great guy, and it's going to be sad for a very long time.

It was an intimate but meaningful gathering to honor Sykes, a well-known DJ in Tampa.

"If you had an opportunity to be your friend, consider yourself worthy," Bruce Sykes, his uncle said.

How Sykes Was Honored:

They said while that was tough for them, they wanted to honor him the way he would have wanted it.

"Don't bring it back, but at least starts the healing process," Brown said of the vigil.

So, it was only fitting that a memorial in his honor featured a turntable, music and people dancing the night away.

"I'm gonna say his name every chance I get," Reggie Brown, a fellow DJ known as DJ Reggie Reg said.

The memorial took place in the spot where his life was cut short.

"But to be standing in the spot where he lost his life is... it's a bit much," Gooden said. "And so, I'm hoping that after today we can start to heal some. But it's going to be difficult until we can make sure that justice has been served."

What they're saying:

Sykes' uncle spoke at the service, and he joined the crowds of people sharing positive stories about his nephew.

"It's still almost unbelievable, but it's happened. It's happened, and now we just want what happened to be just clarified," Bruce Sykes said. "The things you heard about him, the things you hear, they're true. He was that kind of guy."

Others were there to demand continued accountability and justice.

"I didn't know him. After the incident happened, I put my feet in his shoes," Dr. Darren Jones, a local pastor and advocate said. "I put in my feet his shoes because if it had happened to me, I would've wanted someone to try to find out who killed me and so that was my main drive."

He Will Be Missed:

Sykes' friends said this leaves a hole in their community.

"Everyone's still shocked, and they are very hurt. He was somebody to everybody to us. He was a friend," Gooden said. "He was a DJ. But to his family, he was blood. He was their life, and he's already missed very dearly."

This vigil was planned before loved ones learned the shooter was arrested six days after the incident.

"Probably my closest nephew, will be missed," Bruce Sykes said. "More than I ever imagined, because this is so shocking for me."

They said it made it more meaningful and easier to celebrate Syke's life now that the justice system is moving forward.