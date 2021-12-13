Viral gift wrapping hacks for this holiday season

A lot of work goes into wrapping gifts in fancy paper that people are just going to rip off anyway.

Wrapping gifts is an essential part of celebrating Christmas . There’s nothing more special than coming down on Christmas morning and finding a bunch of presents under the tree.

Unfortunately, getting those gifts all nicely wrapped can be a lot more work than people realize.

Thankfully, social media users are sharing their various gift wrapping hacks online. Whether they involve secret techniques for oddly shaped gifts or showing off unique gadgets that help make the process easier, these tips will help make the holidays a lot less stressful.

Lindsay Roggenbuck shared a video on her page that shows how to wrap an oddly shaped gift. Instead of trying to fit the paper around a stuffed animal, she instead folds the wrapping paper into a small bag. Then she simply puts the toy in the bag and tapes the top shut.

Neatly wrapping a tube-shaped gift can also give a lot of people trouble. Lennia, the "folding queen," showed a trick for making the ends look nice and neat. After cutting the paper to size with the tube, she then cuts the ends into tabs. Then she just presses each individual tab down once the paper is wrapped around the tube, giving it a nice clean edge.

The TikTok page Make Life Simpler showed off a method for folding paper in a way that doesn’t require any tape. This is a good skill to learn because everyone’s had that moment where they run out of tape halfway through wrapping gifts.

Another TikTok user named Molly , posting under the name The Renegade Home, shared a tip for people that have trouble measuring the right amount of paper for a gift. If the paper ends up being too small, she recommends turning the item diagonally before making any folds. This can help take up less paper in the wrapping process.

