Virtual 5K race meant to help children's mental health amid the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard for teenagers and children, as many are left wading through complicated emotions. Health professionals say they've seen an uptick in anxiety, depression and suicide attempts among their youngest patients.

The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation has a goal to provide hope in a fun and active way. The group is hosting a virtual 5K race on Saturday, Sept. 12, called the SpeakUp5K.

The group is also hosting a virtual seminar on Monday, Sept. 7.

LINK: Information about the events and how to register: www.ckgfoundation.org/speakup5k