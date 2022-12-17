Volunteers honored American heroes by laying thousands of wreaths on headstones

Volunteers laid wreaths at the gravestones of veterans across the Bay Area on Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Debbie and Clyde Turner were two of nearly 500 volunteers Saturday laying wreaths at the gravestones of veterans buried in Bay Pines National Cemetery.

"You say their name to give them that recognition," explained Debbie Turner.

Clyde Turner is a Vietnam veteran.

Men salute during a Wreaths Across America ceremony.

"It’s just a very emotional thing being out here," he shared.

"It’s our way of honoring every one of these men and women who are here," Debbie Turner stated. "I get emotional."

The Turners helped lay a few of the more than 6,000 wreaths at Bay Pines as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Cub scouts lay wreaths on headstones at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

Katie Cauler, the committee chair of a cub scout pack from Land o Lakes, brought her boys to volunteer.

"To be here for our service members is just super important to us," Cauler said.

Cauler’s great-grandfather is buried at the cemetery.

Two people hug each other during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Wreaths were laid at 3400 locations across the country on Saturday, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Locally, volunteers also laid wreaths at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins Junior Veterans Museum in Hillsborough County and the American Legion U.S.S. Tampa Post 5.

Bay Pines National Cemetery is asking for volunteers for January 21 to help with wreath pickup as well.