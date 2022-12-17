Family of fallen soldier gifted Land O’Lakes home

Christmas came early for the family of a fallen U.S. Army soldier who is moving into a new mortgage-free home in Pasco County.

One year after breaking ground on the ‘Let Us Do Good Village’ in Land O’Lakes, representatives from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation flew from New York to Florida to welcome the Thornton family to their new home.

"All I could do is cry," exclaimed retired Army SSGT Danielle Thornton. "It is very beautiful, the house is outstanding."

Danielle Thornton and her children see their new home for the first time.

With her late husband close to her heart, Thornton immediately thought of what his reaction would be if he saw the home.

"Go jump on the bed. Go mess up something. Let's go cook something. I'm taking all the sheets off the bed," she stated.

Officials with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation cut the ribbon with Danielle Thornton on her new home.

That’s exactly what the kids did as they made a beeline for the bedrooms.

After five years of coping with the painful loss of Sgt. Robert Thornton Jr. who collapsed and died during physical training in Fort Bragg, Saturday was the symbol of a fresh start for this family.

Danielle Thornton and her husband who collapsed and died during physical training.

"I'm in a brand new house in a brand new community, with other families like our own, I think this is a great opportunity for us," Thornton said.

That was the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation when it broke ground on this first-of-its-kind community made for Gold Star families and injured veterans.

Danielle Thornton and her children are the first of 100 families to move into the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County.

Dozens of retired NYC firefighters, military men and women, and representatives from the non-profit organization were there to welcome the Thorntons as their move-in marked the opening of the "Let Us Do Good" village in Land O' Lakes.