Volunteers to work to clean up driftwood debris left by Tropical Storm Eta

The Tampa Bay Estuary Program is recruiting volunteers to help clean up lumbar and washed up driftwood left from Tropical Storm Eta’s storm surge back in November.

The event is called ‘Wood You Give-A-Day for the Bay’ and it’s not just a cleanup workday.

Organizers want volunteers to walk away with reclaimed wood they can repurpose for construction projects rather than just throwing it away.

The workday is Saturday, February 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bay Pines STEM Center.

To register and for more information, visit https://tbep.org/events/give-a-day-for-the-bay/.