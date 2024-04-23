Volunteers wanted to help cancer patients at Tampa's Hope Lodge

article

Susan Weanie is one of the friendly faces greeting cancer patients and guests at Hope Lodge in Tampa. She has been volunteering there for 20 years.

"Rewarding to see how I can help other people, both as guests that are undergoing treatment and caregivers. Also, because everybody needs support at some point in your life", said Weanie.

She knows because she's been there.

"I personally had some help through American Cancer Society back in 97 when my mom was diagnosed in England with cancer. Then, in 2002, I moved to, Tampa. And when I came with the ladies’ group, to help at the Hope Lodge here, I thought of the American Cancer Society and the help that they'd given me in the past. And I just thought, that's something that I can do. It's something that I feel is a good cause", said Weanie.

"She brings that little bit of comfort, and, you know, she's not paid to do it. This is kindness of her own heart", said Glenn Cunliffe, the Assistant Manager at Hope Lodge.

Weanie has a permanent reminder of why she does this inside Hope Lodge. Her mother's name is on the wall on the tree of life.

"So, she's here with me every day when I come in and do my volunteering", said Weanie.

She gets to be witness to some incredible joys, like seeing patients mark the end of treatment by ringing the bell.

"It's just awesome. It's just so good to see that. It's so good to see people, start to celebrate a new chapter in their lives", said Weanie.

Hope Lodge could use a lot more volunteers.

There are a number of ways to help out.

"We have groups that come in and bring meals. We have groups that come in and do craft projects. But we still need more people to do that. We have therapy dogs that come in. Music is a great healer. We have a piano in the dining room. We do have some people that can play the piano that come in. But if anyone's out there that that, wants to come in and play music", said Weanie.

She doesn't mind giving a minute of her time to help someone else through their most challenging chapter.

"Even if it's for an hour, for a couple of hours just to, to take someone's mind off of what is normally at the front of their mind and get them to relax, get them to, to socialize, to talk to other people", said Weanie.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at Hope Lodge, click here.

