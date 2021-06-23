Manhunt continues after Daytona Beach police officer is shot in head, critically injured

A Daytona Beach police officer has been critically injured after receiving a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police spokesman.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was investigating a "suspicious incident" at a location on Kingston Ave, the Daytona Beach Police Department posted on Twitter.

"After several minutes passed, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio. Officers responded to his location where he was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound," the agency tweeted.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The officer, whose identity was not immediately released, was transported to Halifax Medical Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the officer's condition to FOX 35 News as "really bad." A police spokesperson said the officer underwent surgery which wrapped up before 4 a.m. on Thursday. He remains at the hospital in critical condition.

A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the suspect in this shooting incident, identified as Othal Wallace, 29. Authorities said Wallace should be considered armed and dangerous.

A multi-agency manhunt for Wallace is now underway. He was last seen driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California license plate 7TNX532.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a massive search throughout Daytona Beach. Several roads in the area were closed to traffic shortly before midnight, including portions of Interstate 4 and Interstate 95.

MORE NEWS: Rescue crews respond to partial collapse of 12-story condo tower in Miami area

During a brief news conference, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the entire county was under lockdown. He tweeted early Thursday, "No change in the status of my hero who was shot in the line of duty last night. He’s fighting while all of us are praying. The manhunt continues for the coward responsible for this."

The agency also released body camera video worn by the officer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online and through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.