Vote to be held on whether Hillsborough County millage increase referendum should go on November ballot

A push to pay teachers more in Hillsborough County could end up on the November ballot. But first, it has to get the green light from the school board.

The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to pursue a millage increase referendum that would lead to higher salaries for teachers and other school staff.

The proposed millage would cost the typical homeowner $281 a year, levying $1 per every $1,000 of taxable property value. If approved, collections would begin in 2025.

The district salary plan would include a $6,000 supplement for teachers and school leaders and a $3,000 supplement for bus drivers and support staff. The last time Hillsborough attempted a property tax for schools was 2022.

At the time, the board was divided 4-3 on the issue, and the referendum was squashed.

Not only has Superintendent Van Ayers spoke in favor of this, so has the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

"The additional mil of property tax revenue that is being proposed will have a significant positive impact on the students of Hillsborough County, and those are our children. They are our future," Ellen Lyons, vice president of advocacy with the Hillsborough County PTA, said. "The mill will fund teacher salaries, but it's also going to do far more than that. It's going to fund educational opportunities and it will make our district's pay scale competitive."

Supporters say the competitive pay scale will go a long way to combat bus driver and teacher shortages. They say a startling number of teachers are choosing to leave before they reach retirement.

In 2020, 1,100 teachers left early and just last year, that number increased to 1,700.

And when it comes to bus drivers, they say shortages there are the reason students are arriving late to school. Supporters argue the millage increase will have a direct and positive impact on Hillsborough students.