Voters approve referendum to allow revitalizing of downtown Clearwater

A big vote will brings big changes to Clearwater and in the future, residents may not even recognize parts of the downtown waterfront.

From David Lillesand’s condo, you can see Clearwater’s new amphitheater and waterfront park taking shape. Lillesand is part of the wide majority of Clearwater voters who approved the final piece of a reimagined waterfront to bring people downtown.

"Whether it’s a music event or a non-music event, whether you want to come enjoy the view, we’re building a walkway that goes the whole three blocks along the water," said Lillesand.

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard led a waterfront redevelopment fort that failed in 2000, but this time it was different.

"I think we’re going to draw people downtown from the beach," said Hibbard.

Hibbard spent weeks meeting with citizens, laying out the details of the deal. It sells two parcels of city-owned, waterfront land to developers to build apartments and a hotel.

It’s a $400 million residential and retail project with fountains, wide walkways and a big splash pad for children.

Revitalizing the sleepy downtown has been a long term challenge for Clearwater. The Church of Scientology and related business have bought up dozens of properties.

Backers of the massive, new waterfront project believe it will bring other investors downtown.

"Between the opening of Coachman Park in June of next year and then the critical mass that will be developed on these two projects, I think we have the nucleus for turning around downtown," said Hibbard.

The mayor says if all goes according to plan, the entire project should be up and running by the end of 2027. Hibbard said Clearwater taxpayers aren’t being tapped, and funds are being used from beach parking revenue.