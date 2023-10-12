Tampa ranks as one of best cities for 'foodies' in recent report

article

A recent report ranked the top ten cities for foodies, and Tampa was among them.

WalletHub, the personal finance site, recently released the study, naming Tampa the 7th best city in the country for food lovers.

Two other Florida cities, Miami and Orlando, also ranked in the top ten. WalletHub cited 28 key indicators they used to determine 'foodie-friendliness,' including cost of groceries to food festivals per capita and so on.

The study assessed 182 cities, and although Tampa ranked as one of the more expensive cities to buy groceries, it ranked highly in ‘diversity, accessibility & quality.’