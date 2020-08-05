Walmart announces locations, dates of free drive-in movie theaters

article

Walmart has released the locations across the country where store parking lots will be converted into drive-in movie theaters.

The retailer will show a selection of films beginning later this month in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the public to socially distance.

The first showings begin Aug. 14 and will run through Oct. 21. The company says 160 Walmart locations are taking part in the pop-up event.

Locations in Tampa, Wesley Chapel, Bradenton, Pinellas Park and Lakeland are included in the list. Other Florida locations include Mulberry, Spring Hill, Winter Haven, Inverness, Miami, Pembroke Pines and Avon Park. You can see the full list and schedule by clicking here.

Movies that will be shown include recent hits such as Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and Wonder Woman, along with older favorites such as The Wizard of Oz, Space Jam, E.T. and Ghostbusters.

With many traditional movie theaters remaining closed across the country, drive-ins have seen a resurgence in popularity.

The Walmart drive-in theaters will offer car-side food and drink service as well.

The company said the family-friendly events will showcase hit movies along with special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

All films will start at 7:30 p.m. and no late entry will be allowed. Tickets are free but must be requested in advance and will not be available at the entrance. Guests will be required to remain in their vehicles.

For more information, visit the Walmart Drive-In website.