Walmart maintenance man arrested for voyeurism at North Port store

Police in North Port say one woman’s complaint about a Walmart maintenance worker led them to find several photos of unsuspecting women on his phone.

It was last month, police say, when another shopper in the Tamiami Trail store warned alerted the woman after seeing the maintenance man use his phone to take photos underneath her dress. The woman talked to store managers, but they did not find any such photos on the worker’s phone.

The worker, identified by police as Joey Kauffman, later agreed to hand his phone over to investigators. Police say the NPPD digital forensic team was able to find and extract multiple images involving more than a dozen unsuspecting adult women on his phone.

Kauffman, 54, allegedly admitted taking the photos and was charged with video voyeurism.

Police say there are more victims. The other photos were apparently taken between August and September, and they’re asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious during that time to contact them.

More charges may be filed.


